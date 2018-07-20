I am certainly not an expert on Martin Heidegger and his philosophy, but I was astonished that The Post glossed over Heidegger’s embrace of the Nazi movement — “That he became a Nazi in 1933 didn’t help” — as if he had been a member of the Rotary Club [“One devotee’s philosophical approach to finding ‘Heidegger’s hut,’ ” Travel, July 8]. From what I have been able to learn, Heidegger was not a casual member of the Nazi Party. He supported it totally and even sought unsuccessfully to become its resident philosopher.

I don’t care how many prominent intellectuals studied with Heidegger or how great his influence on 20th-century philosophy was; the fact that he was a Fuhrer-worshiping Nazi is by far the most prominent — and disturbing — part of his life.

Despite the existence of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in our midst, too many people seem not to know and understand just what heinous deeds the Nazis perpetrated. We are forgetting our history and dishonoring the millions of victims of Nazism — and the millions of Americans who fought the Nazis during World War II — when we pass over someone’s Nazi past in such cavalier fashion.

James Tyson Currie, Alexandria