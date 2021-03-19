We’ve reached a critical point in the year-long war that has shaken the world. The end is in sight. But a lot can go wrong between sighting the end of a war and reaching it. The end of World War II was in sight by 1943, when the Soviets broke the siege of Stalingrad, the Allies entered Europe and the Japanese withdrew from Guadalcanal. The actual end was two years and two atomic bombs away.

In the war against the coronavirus pandemic, we can see how it will eventually end. Pharmaceutical factories are producing effective vaccines by the millions of doses. As those doses go into arms, the spread of the disease will slow. Fewer mutations will produce fewer variants. Meanwhile, progress on therapies to treat severe covid-19 will continue. When the spread is essentially halted and deaths are few, the world can declare victory.

But we’re not there yet. A new poll has found that 30 percent of health-care workers either don’t plan to be vaccinated or are unsure. Another survey found that more than 40 percent of Republicans have no intention of meeting the needle. The scientific triumph of vaccine development and the logistical feat of delivering the first 100 million injections may be squandered unless we speed toward universal compliance.

That won’t be achieved without relentless focus from the top. With vaccine stockpiles growing, Biden should examine every possible lever to increase vaccination rates and pull on those levers that pass legal muster. There must be a price attached to vaccine avoidance. If children can be required to be vaccinated for other diseases before going to school — and they are, with a few exceptions — then coronavirus vaccines can be a precondition for attending sporting events and concerts, for returning to college classrooms and for working in offices, factories, warehouses and restaurants. It should be unthinkable (barring some special circumstance, like a severe allergy) for an unvaccinated person to work in health care.

Spurning the vaccine should be like deciding to live naked: It’s legal, but severely limits your options.

Beating the pandemic is what Biden was elected to do. Nothing about the November results, in which President Donald Trump won a record number of votes for an incumbent and Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives, suggests a nation hungry for the left’s agenda. The election wasn’t about ending the filibuster, opening the border or adopting a wealth tax that has already failed in France. A tsunami of voters lifted Old Joe because they hoped he would take their health seriously and restore their normal lives.

If Biden loses focus now, tilting toward a dozen political windmills, only to have a new variant of the coronavirus wallop a half-vaccinated nation next winter, his presidency will be neutered. Republicans will gallop to victory in 2022.

On the other hand, if Biden keeps his eye on the ball — even at the expense, temporarily, of voting rights, the fate of the filibuster, infrastructure, tax hikes, immigration reform, the border, China, Russian espionage, and so on — the rewards will be enormous. Freed by mass vaccination to gather again without fear, the public will be elated. The economy will boom. Trust in government to deliver on promises will rise. Biden will bank mad stacks of political capital.

Then, if he wishes, the president can take a progressive agenda to the voters in 2022 and let them have their say. First, clear the air of covid-19 and, then, have an election about what comes next. This is the playbook Democrats will follow if they truly want to transform America, because no transformation rammed through a 50-50 Senate is likely to endure.

It is the playbook written by the most transformative Democratic president of all, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Inaugurated in 1933 as the Great Depression was raging, Roosevelt understood that voters had one thing on their minds: the economic crisis. He plunged in single-mindedly, enforcing extraordinary measures, including the forced closure of the nation’s banks long enough to restore the health of the financial system. His focus on the main issue was tight and relentless.

The public rewarded the president in the subsequent midterm elections by strengthening his hand in Congress. Only then did Roosevelt expand his agenda, turning to transformative legislation such as the Social Security Act of 1935.

Biden’s presidency is on the line, along with the mood and prospects of the nation. Will he be goaded by his party’s left wing, hectored by the opposition and distracted by the Twittering press? Or will he win like FDR?

