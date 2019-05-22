Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory gives a homily during his installation as the archbishop of Washington at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Tim Busch’s May 19 Local Opinions essay, “How the new archbishop can restore trust,” noted that the Catholic Church needs to be more open and accountable to its members. Unfortunately, he completely missed the sexual abuse victims who are at the center of this situation.

What they want, among other things, is an update of the accused priests list to include the number of victims, when the church knew, whether the abuse was reported to civil authorities (and for the list to also include nuns, deacons and lay people who have abused minors or vulnerable adults). Also, they want the church to support legislation everywhere that will reform statute-of-limitation laws that limit the time sexual abuse victims have to take civil action or, at the very least, they want the church to not argue against such laws. The church opposed such a bill in Maryland this year; it was narrowly defeated and would have resolved this problem.

Bob Cooke, Gaithersburg