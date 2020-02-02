Two-point-one percent of what? The 21.9 cents is 35 percent higher tax than the 16.2 cents that the rest of the state pays.

I live near Interstate 81 and pay the extra tax. Though I support fixing I-81 to ensure that the large number of trucks and other vehicles can speed safely through Virginia, I thought it was rather odd that the commonwealth saw fit to tax only the people who live near I-81 to pay for these improvements, while leaving the rest of the state off the hook.

Now the governor is proposing raising the 16.2-cent gas tax by 4 cents — 25 percent. I believe raising the gas tax is long overdue, but the article says much of this funding will go to rail, which will not benefit the area where I live.

Since Virginia set the precedent that the gas tax should apply to areas that reap the benefits, as it did along I-81 and the Hampton Roads area, this tax increase should also apply to those who benefit.

Surely, this 4-cent increase will not apply to people who are already paying the much higher 21.9 cents per gallon?