The Jan. 28 Metro article “Northam proposes 4-cent hike to gas tax” stated, “Virginia’s gas tax is among the lowest in the country at 16.2 cents, though motorists in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Route 81 corridor pay 2.1 percent more, or an average of 21.9 cents per gallon.”

Two-point-one percent of what? The 21.9 cents is 35 percent higher tax than the 16.2 cents that the rest of the state pays.

I live near Interstate 81 and pay the extra tax. Though I support fixing I-81 to ensure that the large number of trucks and other vehicles can speed safely through Virginia, I thought it was rather odd that the commonwealth saw fit to tax only the people who live near I-81 to pay for these improvements, while leaving the rest of the state off the hook.

Now the governor is proposing raising the 16.2-cent gas tax by 4 cents — 25 percent. I believe raising the gas tax is long overdue, but the article says much of this funding will go to rail, which will not benefit the area where I live.

Since Virginia set the precedent that the gas tax should apply to areas that reap the benefits, as it did along I-81 and the Hampton Roads area, this tax increase should also apply to those who benefit.

Surely, this 4-cent increase will not apply to people who are already paying the much higher 21.9 cents per gallon?

Lawrence Hammer, Lexington, Va.