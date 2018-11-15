House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives for a news conference in the Rayburn Room of the Capitol on the day after the midterms. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Regarding the Nov. 12 editorial “What the next House should do”:

I do not believe that Democrats filling in the blanks of their agenda is enough. They also must be guided by a top priority of reestablishing the public’s confidence in our Congress as an institution of government. They must pass meaningful, bipartisan legislation. They should return to regular order with hearings on substantial issues. They should do so in a way that is visible to the public, hears from representatives of all stakeholders, reveals the depth of consideration given the issues and makes clear the efforts to reach compromise. They should reach out and make sure what is offered has something for both sides of the aisle.

Democrats must not only fill in the blanks but also let the light shine in as they do.

Patrick V. McGregor, Millersville