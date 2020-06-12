It was stated in June 9 editorial “A senseless withdrawal from Germany” that President  Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after he learned German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not attend a proposed Group of Seven meeting in the United States in June. In his call with Mr. Putin, did Mr. Trump discuss retaliation by pulling some of our troops out of Germany? It appears that way because Mr. Trump announced the idea without consulting Germany, other NATO countries, our National Security Council or senior U.S. military officers in Europe.

I would be very interested in the number of known contacts between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin. It would be every bit as enlightening as The Post’s regular tallying of Mr. Trump’s false or misleading claims (19,127 as of May 29).

Cheryl S. Terry, Alexandria