It was stated in June 9 editorial “A senseless withdrawal from Germany” that President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after he learned German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not attend a proposed Group of Seven meeting in the United States in June. In his call with Mr. Putin, did Mr. Trump discuss retaliation by pulling some of our troops out of Germany? It appears that way because Mr. Trump announced the idea without consulting Germany, other NATO countries, our National Security Council or senior U.S. military officers in Europe.