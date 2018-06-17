A California sea lion, caught in inland waters, waits to be released into the Pacific in Newport, Ore., on March 14. (Don Ryan/AP)

The June 12 Politics & the Nation article “Oregon’s plan to save endangered fish is to kill a protected species: sea lions” missed the elephant in the room: Dam projects have drastically changed the ecosystem in that area.

The declining fish numbers have more to do with the effect the dams have had on the important life stages and habitats of migrating fish. Poor mitigation of the dams’ impact on these fish, along with poor fisheries management, also has a significant effect. The issue with sea lions is just a symptom and not the actual problem. Culling sea lions won’t save the fish; only removal of the dams will do that.

Chris Parsons, Fairfax

The writer is a marine conservation scientist specializing in marine mammal conservation.