U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson arrives at his home in Izmir, Turkey, after being released from prison on July 25. He is under house arrest. (Demiroren News Agency/DHA/Reuters)

Michael Rubin’s Aug. 19 Sunday Opinion essay, “It’s time for Turkey and NATO to go their separate ways,” was an ill-conceived, shoot-from-the-hip response to Turkey’s imprisonment of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Apparently this schoolyard mentality of either we get our way or we cut you off as a friend and ally of the West is becoming acceptable foreign policy for our country.

Imagine the national security consequences to the United States and NATO if Turkey, with its large armed forces and significant geographical position in the region, became an enemy of the United States and open to friendship and cooperation with Russia. Imagine Russian-built MiG-31s and Su-37s flying from former U.S. air bases. Turkey’s support is crucial to the missions of U.S. Central and European commands.

The loss of Turkey would compromise our own geopolitical and military goals and objectives in the region, including bringing resolution to the war in Syria and deterring Iranian-backed aggression and Islamic State terrorism.

As long as we have Turkey as an ally against our real enemies, we can resolve our differences rather than allow uncontrolled emotion to make us less secure.

Reg Mitchell, Bethesda