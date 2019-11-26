In his Nov. 21 op-ed, “ In defense of elitism ,” George F. Will observed that, paradoxically, we favor the elite when choosing a thoracic surgeon or airline pilot but disparage the elite and prefer the second-rate when electing our political leaders. We need to get over this.

By “the elite,” I do not mean those who consider themselves better solely by virtue of wealth or hereditary privilege. They have no special claim or qualification to be our leaders or to have any more influence over public policy than any other citizen. I do mean those who stand out by virtue of superior knowledge, skill, intelligence, education, experience, wisdom, maturity, courage, compassion, integrity. Elites are found in the interior as well as on the coasts, among conservatives as well as among liberals. It is from this class that we should select our leaders. We want leaders who are better than ourselves, people we and our children can look up to.