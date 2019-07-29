Anyone who read the July 26 Metro article “Current, ex-NAACP heads feud in Fairfax,” about two local NAACP leaders fighting each other, with the then-president of the Fairfax County branch calling the former the n-word, probably would be alarmed, disgusted and disinclined to work with the NAACP. As a member of the Fairfax NAACP, that makes me really sad.

There are few public civic places today where people of different ages, races, political parties and incomes can discuss local issues in a nonpartisan way. The NAACP, to me, provides such a space, and it is where I’ve learned a lot about a slew of issues I doubt I would have otherwise. One shocking article may have people believe we are a noisy, dramatic and divided bunch, like an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show,” but I want to assure everyone that’s not the case. It’s hard to find a group as welcoming and inclusive as the NAACP. I hope this article will not discourage people from getting to know people of other races in their community and getting civically involved.

Abby Fox, Annandale

