Shame on the continuing attacks against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D). To compare Mr. Northam, who has apologized for behavior from 30 years ago, to the others in Nancy Gibbs’s March 12 op-ed, “Shame in a shameless world,” was way out of proportion to the actions of the others on the list.

The majority of Virginians of all races continue to support Mr. Northam, whose long public record is evidence that he is not racist. He is not hiding out; he is dealing with the vast amount of legislation coming out of the recent legislative session. Make an attempt to understand Virginia, people.

Lois Page, Gainesville