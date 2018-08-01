MORE THAN two weeks have passed since 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed in front of her home in Northeast Washington. She was on her way to get ice cream, and it was still light outside when a car pulled up. Four masked men got out and started shooting, firing more than 70 rounds. No arrests have been made. Police have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in hopes that those who know who was responsible will come forward.

That police so far appear to be stymied is sadly all too typical of what happens — or more accurately, doesn’t happen — when the victim of a homicide is black. An investigation by Post reporters, part of a continuing series published the week after Makiyah was killed July 16, found that black victims, who accounted for the majority of homicides, were the least likely of any racial group to have their killings result in an arrest. An analysis of data over the past 10 years from 52 of the nation’s largest cities showed that police arrested someone in 63 percent of the killings of white people, compared with just 47 percent of those with black victims. In the District , 56 percent of black homicides resulted in an arrest compared with 69 percent for white victims.

The Post report detailed the vicious cycle that is fueled by the failure of police to solve black homicides: how it heightens distrust of police among black residents, making them less willing to cooperate with police and leading to fewer arrests. That only emboldens criminals and compounds the fears of black residents who see more danger in cooperating with police than in keeping silent.

No surprise, then, but still disturbing that in the Clay Terrace community where Makiyah lived, there are residents who see, as one D.C. police official told Fox 5, gun violence in their neighborhood as “normal” and think “that a 10-year-old would die in Washington, D.C., and we would take it lightly.” Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a rivalry with another neighborhood, among the homicides seen as most challenging to solve, but they say there are a number of leads they are working “day and night.” And they are convinced that there are people who know something who can help them find the gunmen who shot into a crowd and ended up killing a little girl who was doing what 10-year-olds should be able to do in their neighborhoods.

It’s time to end the cycle. Police need to solve this homicide and, as Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said, “just as quickly as possible.” The number to call is: (202) 727-9099.