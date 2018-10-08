In his accolade for Vice President Pence’s “landmark speech on U.S.-China relations,” Josh Rogin neglected to mention two highly relevant facts [“Trump makes a needed reset on China,” Friday Opinion, Oct. 5]. First, these points had been made earlier by President Trump himself and by Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats at The Citadel. Second, the reason for this new line is to deflect attention from Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump’s comment that China is attempting to interfere in U.S. elections is partially true and completely irrelevant. By unilaterally imposing punishing tariffs on China, Mr. Trump invited a response. China retaliated by imposing tariffs on goods from states vital to Mr. Trump’s 2016 victory. What would you have done if you were in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shoes?

Mr. Pence said China spends as much as all other militaries in Asia combined. In fact, last year the International Institute for Strategic Studies said Asian countries spent about 25 percent more than China on their militaries. The American expenditure equaled four times the Chinese military budget.

I recall a time when the United States was hellbent on out-competing other nations. Now it seems convinced that out-bullying them is a viable alternative. My 50 years of studying China convince me that Mr. Trump should beware of poking the dragon. That country is temperamentally, economically, historically, demographically and militarily capable of giving as good as it gets. Mr. Trump cannot possibly understand this and won’t listen to people who do.

Terry Munson, Pawleys Island, S.C.