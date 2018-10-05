Barry Svrluga’s recapitulation of Wednesday’s Capitals Stanley Cup celebration was as I experienced it [“Caps hand back Cup, but title belongs to Washington forever,” Sports, Oct. 4]. The winning of the Stanley Cup, the Stanley Cup celebration and the hanging of the banner were class acts. The goose bumps were real. Still, I felt they could have made the cup runneth over with an acknowledgment of Barry Trotz, the coach who led them to their first Stanley Cup. It would have delivered immense joy to the fans to applaud and hail the man who led them to a summer of unbridled joy.

Thomas Oberdorfer, Arlington