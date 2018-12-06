The Dec. 2 Metro article on outgoing Montgomery County Executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett (D), “Applause for Leggett’s ‘soft approach,’ ” identified only one of his failings: the inability of the county to attract Amazon’s second headquarters because Montgomery County is not business-friendly. There are other issues with Mr. Leggett’s governance.

He failed to change the antiquated Department of Liquor Control to a free-market system. No other county in the country has a monopoly over both the wholesale and the retail functions. This has hurt retailers and citizens.

Mr. Leggett willfully disobeyed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which requires local governments to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He made Montgomery County a sanctuary county (per the Department of Homeland Security), publicly limited cooperation with ICE and ignored legally authorized detainees. This has put citizens of the county at risk and fostered a home for MS-13 criminals.

While Mr. Leggett spoke of “our diverse communities,” he helped to disenfranchise Republicans. Republicans make up about 17 percent of registered voters, but there has not been a Republican on the County Council since 2006. Why not? The answer is gerrymandered council districts and four at-large council seats. Both disenfranchise minority groups.

John Stodola, Bethesda