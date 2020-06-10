The police should garner respect from a community. Their job is often dangerous. They should be well-paid. But with that respect and compensation, they owe all the people in their communities the same respect, and at the same time, citizens should expect their lawmakers to make sure there is a well-trained, humane force.
Diana H. Wahl, Arlington
I previously served as the chair of the Citizen Police Advisory Review Board in Tucson.
I’m proud of the work we did, including advocating for body cameras and investigating excessive force during a protest in which a white officer was accused of assaulting a white woman. In one of the most ethnically diverse communities in the nation, we kept watch on those who are charged to defend and serve.
Sweeping calls to limit the actions of police officers are warranted in these times. However, we must also take caution to not overreach. In the moment, it is incredibly difficult to make what can be a life-or-death decision.
Cities around the nation should explore empowering police advisory review boards, such as the one I chaired, to hold departments accountable. Our recommendations carried the weight of the public and often had an outsize influence in affecting policy outcomes.
Jeremy Christopher, Tysons