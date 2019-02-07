I must counter Kathleen Parker’s damaging misrepresentation in her Feb. 6 op-ed, “Yearbook politics,” of the facts surrounding Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony during now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Ms. Parker rehashed her gut feeling that it is unfair to have an adult’s future job dashed by a foolish young person’s behavior. Wearing blackface is serious but is not a crime. Sexual assault is a crime. Mr. Kavanaugh’s being “virtually condemned as a would-be rapist” based “largely on a single person’s uncorroborated recollection” would have been avoided if the key witness, Mark Judge, had been compelled to testify, as Senate Democrats had asked. Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans opted for a few days’ watered-down investigation instead. Ms. Parker might want to redirect her ain’t-it-a-shame anger in the other direction.

Susan Scott, Arlington

I was disappointed in Kathleen Parker’s Feb. 6 op-ed, especially that she referenced what happened in Christine Blasey Ford’s so-called adventure with now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Again, a female accounting of a situation was dismissed without any proper investigation, just as Anita Hill was nearly 30 years ago, showing us exactly how women are valued in this society to this day.

A better way to measure the length of time a person should be held accountable for youthful indiscretions is how long it takes for the victim to recover. As long as a black man goes cold with fear when stopped by police on a lonely road late at night, time is not up. If a person who escapes a violent military regime or dictatorship still looks over his shoulder with anxiety when speaking the truth, the clock is still ticking. If a woman walks into a darkened room 20 years later and dissolves into tears, it is not Ms. Parker’s right to say the statute of limitations has expired.

Joan Eklund, Centreville