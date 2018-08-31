While I enjoyed “Swooning again over Sondheim’s ‘Passion,’ ” the Aug. 24 Style review by Peter Marks, I cringed at the use of “Mafia” instead of “Italian” widow. I am particularly sensitive to that as my mother’s parents emigrated from Sicily. Only a small percentage of Italians in that generation were in the Mafia, but all of the women had the tradition of wearing black for a year after their husbands’ deaths. To non-Italians, “Mafia” evokes the “Godfather” movies, which may be their only brush with Italian culture, but it’s demeaning. Italians were one of the nationalities that used to be treated as President Trump treats Spanish-speaking cultures now. We weren’t all “rapists” and “murderers.”

Janet D. Smith, Herndon