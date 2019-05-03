As a parent of an African American student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, I was saddened but, frankly, not surprised at the recent racist incident involving Whitman students posting pictures of themselves on social media in blackface, with a description that included the n-word [“Politicians decry racist incident at Md. school,” Metro, May 1]. Open racism has found a new life in the United States in recent years. And, no, progressive Bethesda is not immune from it.

What saddened me further, however, was the letter from the school’s principal.

Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate Principal Robert W. Dodd’s quick action and aggressive, well-meaning efforts to redouble the school’s work to make sure that Whitman provides a safe environment for its students. But contained in his letter was the following sentence: “Racist incidents have a profoundly negative impact on how our students of color and their families perceive the safety, education, and support our school has to offer.” Parsing this sentence: In Mr. Dodd’s mind, the issue that needs to be addressed is not so much the safety of the students as it is the perception of the “students of color and their families” that the school is not safe.

By definition, as long as racism at the school exists, the school is not safe for students of color. And to suggest that any part of the work that needs to be accomplished involves burdening students of color and their families to alter their perception of safety is, unfortunately, in itself a racist statement. Physician, heal thyself!

Piotr Gajewski, Rockville