An official New York state electric car at the New York International Auto Show in New York on Wednesday. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

I agree with some of George F. Will’s April 18 op-ed, “Kick this tax credit to the curb.” It is unfortunate that the government gives money as an incentive to buy electric cars, but there may be something other than foolishness behind it.

The cleaner emissions from today’s gas-powered automobiles are primarily from the catalytic converter, which converts an engine’s poisonous and smog-producing exhaust into two nonpoisonous products.

One product is water. The other, unfortunately, is carbon dioxide. Thus, we have millions of CO2-generating machines running around on our highways and streets. If one believes in global warming, it doesn’t make much sense.

The beauty of the electric car is that it is emission-free and can be fueled by clean electrical generating plants, such as solar, wind, etc. Dare I suggest even fearsome nuclear power? It would amaze us to know how many nuclear power plants have been running, completely safe, for decades.

Joseph Mattaino, Alexandria

George F. Will treated only half of the issue. If you end the electric vehicle tax rebate, you should also end subsidies to the petrochemical and coal industries and institute a carbon tax on all combustion sources, such as car engines, electrical power plants, home furnaces, lawn mowers, etc. Also institute pollution taxes on all of the above and on pollution resulting from the extraction of oil, gas and coal. To do so would reveal the true cost of both electric and petroleum-powered vehicles.

Alan Bromborsky, Silver Spring