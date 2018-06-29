William Neely, left, a Mount Vernon leadership fellow, and Michael Morette, a program intern, admire the view of the Potomac River on Tuesday at the estate in Alexandria. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 27 Metro article “Not the view that George knew?”:

It’s disheartening to see Dominion Energy open a second front on its assault on America’s historic places. Construction begins soon for towering transmission lines that Dominion is building over the James River, forever changing the view from historic Jamestown in Virginia. Now Dominion wants Charles County to fast-track natural gas smokestacks viewable from the home of the “Father of Our Country.” I wonder if the interpreters at Mount Vernon have heard General Washington rolling in his tomb.

For decades, the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and National Parks Conservation Association have been vigilant in protecting these historic sites — even advocating for the designation of Piscataway Park to conserve the fragile tidal wetlands across the Potomac.

For Jamestown and Mount Vernon, less impactful alternatives are available, but Dominion Energy continues to choose profit over the United States’ heritage. I urge Charles County, the state of Maryland and Dominion Energy to come to their senses, build this compressor station out of Mount Vernon’s view shed and use mitigation funds to preserve additional land surrounding Piscataway Park to preserve this iconic view for future generations.

Edward Stierli, Fairfax