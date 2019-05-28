Instead of citing complex advanced metrics and other modern-day analytics, Hall of Fame Orioles manager Earl Weaver used to say, “The key to winning baseball games is pitching, fundamentals and three-run homers.” With the Nationals falling far short across the board, Thomas Boswell said it’s probably time to fire Dave Martinez [“Martinez is a good man. But he’s not a good manager,” Sports, May 23]. But Weaver also astutely proclaimed, “A manager’s job is simple. For 162 games, you try not to screw up all that smart stuff your organization did last December.”

So much of the blame (or credit when earned) should begin at the top — with the general manager and the team owners, especially when they cut corners on the cheap while replacing the bullpen and the fourth and fifth starting pitchers. Rather than merely scapegoating the manager, the smart stuff obviously should begin with somehow fixing the bullpen by finding and properly paying for better relievers and negotiating in earnest the long-term signing of MVP-caliber Anthony Rendon before it’s too late.

Cookie Ong, Rockville