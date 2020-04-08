In her April 5 Local Opinions essay, “Northam made the wrong call on farmers markets,” Lori Farnsworth decried Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) decision to close farmers markets.

So what are people to do if they want fresh, locally grown produce? One alternative is to grow your own veggies. But not in one of the many garden plots located in Fairfax County parks. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has closed all parks. There is an exception for park trails because they are used for exercise. However, there is no exception for garden plots, which are also used for exercise and, more importantly, for food production. 

Vegetables and herbs that overwintered are now ready for harvesting. And, of course, it’s spring planting time. But the FCPA would prefer that we plot gardeners spend more time in crowded supermarkets than in our garden plots. The rationale for the park closure was to enforce social distancing, which was not being observed on athletic fields and playgrounds in some county parks. But this is not the case with garden plots. 

This is the 41st year that my wife and I have had a garden plot in Lewinsville Park in McLean. Over the years, and as recently as early last month, there have rarely been more than a few other gardeners present at the same time we have been there. And those gardeners kept their “social distancing” long before that term appeared in Mr. Northam’s emergency orders.

Ted Hochstadt, Pimmit Hills