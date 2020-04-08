Vegetables and herbs that overwintered are now ready for harvesting. And, of course, it’s spring planting time. But the FCPA would prefer that we plot gardeners spend more time in crowded supermarkets than in our garden plots. The rationale for the park closure was to enforce social distancing, which was not being observed on athletic fields and playgrounds in some county parks. But this is not the case with garden plots.
This is the 41st year that my wife and I have had a garden plot in Lewinsville Park in McLean. Over the years, and as recently as early last month, there have rarely been more than a few other gardeners present at the same time we have been there. And those gardeners kept their “social distancing” long before that term appeared in Mr. Northam’s emergency orders.
Ted Hochstadt, Pimmit Hills