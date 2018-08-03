Regarding Petula Dvorak’s July 31 Metro column, “Bigfoot a political joke? Not to his fans.”:

Leslie Cockburn, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, seems dangerously humorless in attacking her opponent, Denver Riggleman (R). Mr. Riggleman posted an image on Instagram of the Bigfoot bear cartoon character with his photo imposed on its face . “Not what we need on Capitol Hill,” Ms. Cockburn tweeted about a separate Bigfoot post on his Instagram.

Oh, come on. As a Democrat who has lived in and around Virginia’s 5th for most of my 63 years, I think Ms. Cockburn is failing to understand humor in our rural district. Bigfoot is a crudely drawn cartoon bear that locals find warm and funny. Ms. Cockburn is going to turn folks off if she finds politically incorrect undertones in Mr. Riggleman’s pasting his face on Bigfoot’s body. Don’t be as tone-deaf as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Lighten up!

Anne Bailey, Amherst, Va.