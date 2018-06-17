The June 11 The World article “France’s working-class enfant terrible” summarized well the rise to importance of the acclaimed French writer Édouard Louis, but it also mentioned criticism of his opinions regarding the #MeToo movement. While many praise Mr. Louis for his efforts to improve the lives of those oppressed by the French government, a few “have rolled their eyes” because of his anti-prison stance.

Several feminists have derided Mr. Louis for his reluctance to support the U.S. standard of long, harsh prison sentences, but his opinion makes sense. As a supporter of the persecuted, he unsurprisingly has doubts about throwing people in jail, even those who are perpetrators of sexual assault. His statement that “there are probably other ways than putting a body in a cage” is well-intentioned, regardless of whether one agrees. Furthermore, as a victim himself, he has the right to express his opinion of the sentence that his assailant received.

These critics are diminishing the worth of the war Mr. Louis is waging by attacking his opinion on another topic. He has the right not to be criticized for his stance both with the #MeToo movement and against the French government and prison system.

Athilesh Thanigai, Centreville