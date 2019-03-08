Octopuses flash their moods on their skin and solve problems strategically, sometimes through using tools. They feel, and they think. Now The Post has reported that through scientific breeding projects, thousands of octopuses, along with other cephalopods such as cuttlefish and squid, will become laboratory animals [“A slippery goal: Octopus as lab animal,” Health & Science, March 5].

This news is chilling. Here’s what I’d say to the lab managers and researchers who intend to use cephalopods in invasive ways, including as genetic models: Please think twice. Please learn from the recorded suffering of chimpanzees and monkeys, cats and dogs, and rats and mice whose sacrifices we now know too rarely have led to genuine scientific breakthroughs. Invest in alternative, non-animal models instead, because the cost to our fellow creatures of what you are planning to do is too high. It moves our society precisely in the wrong ethical direction.

Barbara J. King,

Wicomico, Va.

The writer is professor emerita of anthropology at the

College of William & Mary.