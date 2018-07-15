Regarding the July 13 news article “Papa John’s chair quits after flap over use of slur”:

I would like to respond to the comment that the now-former chairman of Papa John’s made about my great-grandfather, Colonel Harland Sanders. I knew my great-grandfather very well into my early 20s, and I can say with 100 percent confidence that he was not a racist and never said what John Schnatter accused him of saying. My entire family can vouch for this.

My great-grandpa was very tolerant of all races and religions. He was known to throw around a few cuss words but never a racial slur. For Mr. Schnatter to use the colonel as a scapegoat for his own horrible, disgusting mouth and racist beliefs is inexcusable.

Mr. Schnatter was a teenager when my great-grandfather died at 90 years old. When did he ever hear the colonel say the n-word? He did not know my great-grandfather; my great-grandfather never used that word.

Cindy Wurster Sjogren, Boynton Beach, Fla.