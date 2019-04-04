Theresa Vargas’s March 31 Metro column, “Boy’s rescue illuminates tragic scope of suicide,” noted that people who survive suicide attempts need reassurance that someone cares. Those who fear involvement are advised to reach out to anyone at risk. Survivors are instructed to enlist help if they are in danger.

Those who have never felt suicidal have no concept of how difficult the seemingly simple task of “reaching out for help” can be. As someone who has struggled with suicide ideation, I can tell you that reaching out can be a nearly impossible proposition: People considering death feel shame, loneliness and hopelessness. Asking for help while vulnerable is a Sisyphean obstacle to survival. Imagine how difficult this recommendation is for the young.

We know intellectually that there are people willing to help, but, psychologically, we feel burdensome, embarrassed. We need people to reach out to us and not depend on us to speak up. We need your help.

Laurie Chester, Alexandria