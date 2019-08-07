Regarding the Aug. 3 front-page article “Europe’s resistance to flying takes off”:

The growing popularity of long-distance train travel in Europe reminds me that the United States’ own transcontinental trains were once among the world’s best and could be so again. The demand is there.

Recently, I tried to reserve a bedroom on Amtrak’s Cardinal from Washington to Chicago, a 900-mile journey through the beautiful mountains of West Virginia. The bedrooms were sold out months in advance. Instead, I’m taking the Capitol Limited. The scenery is not as grand, but the trip is shorter. More important, as the article pointed out, trains are environmentally far cleaner than airplanes.

Robert S. Hagen, Springfield

