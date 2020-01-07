The bill that passed both houses with overwhelming bipartisan support was a compromise. Compromise is the essence of legislating, and it is the type of legislating this bill proposes to encourage. Gerrymandering forces extremes in both parties to use a winner-take-all strategy rather than promote compromise so that all Virginians give a little and get a little.

What better way to start this than by passing an amendment that at its heart was based on compromise? I urge all Virginia state legislators to vote in favor of this constitutional amendment.

Julie Ciccarone, Alexandria

I strongly disagree with the Jan. 1 editorial urging Virginia legislators to pass again the anti-gerrymandering amendment passed last year [“Va. redistricting is a promise to keep”]. I, too, favored the amendment hastily passed last year, but upon close study the amendment looks severely flawed.

As Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) persuasively argued in his Dec. 15 Local Opinions essay, “Virginia’s redistricting amendment could guarantee partisan gerrymandering,” the amendment would almost certainly result in the Republican-dominated Virginia Supreme Court drawing the legislative maps for the next 10 years.

You would have to be oblivious to the recent behavior of Virginia Republicans to think this particular court would act fairly in drawing districts. Much better that Virginia legislators should pass a slightly revised amendment that would ensure that a truly nonpartisan commission, or a partisanly balanced entity, perform the district drawing.

Democratic legislators would be suicidal to vote for the amendment passed last year.

George Hastings, Alexandria

The Jan. 1 editorial “Va. redistricting is a promise to keep” regrettably pushed a conspiracy theory that opponents of the measure, including my state representative, Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria), are not “motivated by concern about legislative imperfections, many of which can be addressed by the separate enactment of enabling legislation” but instead oppose it because they want to gerrymander in favor of Democrats.

Mr. Levine expressed concerns about the amendment immediately after the first vote on the proposal, long before he knew which party would be in power in 2020, so it’s absurd to suggest his opposition is rooted in partisanship, not principle.

More important, that statement acknowledges the one area of consensus regarding the amendment: It is far from perfect. Saying that legislation could address “many” of the amendment’s imperfections is a tacit admission that no amount of legislation could fix “all” of its flaws. As an engineer, I know that one simple flaw can be an entire system’s downfall.

Virginia can do better than this unquestionably flawed amendment. The districts should be redrawn using mathematical, not political, calculations. Take legislators completely out of the process. Have a computer draw fair maps instead.

Andrew Pinneke, Arlington

