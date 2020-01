I am a member of that unjustly vilified uppermiddle class and an erstwhile elite Manhattan SAT tutor, so I know well what pressure drives parents to the behaviors described as “dream hoarding.” Granted, there are plenty of deplorable examples of NIMBYism, elitism and cheating on the part of bad actors (no double entendre intended), but these are only small symptoms of the larger problem. These parents are in fierce competition with one another to maintain their families’ class status — the unfortunate side effect being the squeezing out of potential new entrants — because the pie is shrinking for them, as it is for everyone but the ultrarich.