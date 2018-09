Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe watch the parade of the participants of the Vostok-2018 military drills at Tsugol training ground not far from the Chinese and Mongolian border in Siberia on Sept. 13. (Alexey Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images)

So Russia and China “are now partners in confronting the United States” [“Russia, China signal new ties — against U.S.,” front page, Sept. 12]. At long last, we can see a consistent and balanced foreign policy that has results. We are successfully driving our opponents together while repelling our allies and long-standing friends.

L. David Taylor, Washington