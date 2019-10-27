As a West Virginian and a substance use disorder clinician with more than 11 years in recovery, I read with interest the profile of my state’s fight to hold drug companies accountable while still struggling to get help to families impacted by addiction [“ ‘An easy target’,” front page, Oct. 21]. There is no greater tragedy of the opioid epidemic than the trauma inflicted on children. I know from firsthand experience: No program is more effective at providing treatment to families and children than drug court.