I started experimenting with opioids when I was 12. By 21, I was facing 20 years in prison for burglaries committed to support my addiction. I’d still be locked up if I weren’t offered the opportunity for treatment and recovery in the Boone/Lincoln County drug court. It saved my life. I now have a master’s degree in social work and serve as program coordinator for a new family-focused substance use disorder program at Boone Memorial Hospital called Brighter Futures Substance & Mental Health Treatment. I am mom to a beautiful 7-month-old healthy baby boy.
Boone County launched its first family treatment court, which provides treatment for parents struggling with addiction and trauma. (I serve on the board overseeing the program.) Our family treatment court will help heal my community by providing services to keep families together instead of placing children in foster care. I am filled with hope for my community and work to give back to those who are struggling.
Addiction tears families apart, but recovery can restore the opportunity for a bright future.
Chelsea Carter, Madison, W.Va.