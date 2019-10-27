As a West Virginian and a substance use disorder clinician with more than 11 years in recovery, I read with interest the profile of my state’s fight to hold drug companies accountable while still struggling to get help to families impacted by addiction [“ ‘An easy target’,” front page, Oct. 21]. There is no greater tragedy of the opioid epidemic than the trauma inflicted on children. I know from firsthand experience: No program is more effective at providing treatment to families and children than drug court. 

I started experimenting with opioids when I was 12. By 21, I was facing 20 years in prison for burglaries committed to support my addiction. I’d still be locked up if I weren’t offered the opportunity for treatment and recovery in the Boone/Lincoln County drug court. It saved my life. I now have a master’s degree in social work and serve as program coordinator for a new family-focused substance use disorder program at Boone Memorial Hospital called Brighter Futures Substance & Mental Health Treatment. I am mom to a beautiful 7-month-old healthy baby boy.

Boone County launched its first family treatment court, which provides treatment for parents struggling with addiction and trauma. (I serve on the board overseeing the program.) Our family treatment court will help heal my community by providing services to keep families together instead of placing children in foster care. I am filled with hope for my community and work to give back to those who are struggling.  

Addiction tears families apart, but recovery can restore the opportunity for a bright future.

Chelsea Carter, Madison, W.Va.

AD
AD