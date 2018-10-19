The Oct. 16 front-page article “HHS chief wants drug prices listed in TV ads” noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is “typically an advocate of market-based approaches.” Mr. Azar compared the proposal to “a 1950s-era rule that requires automobile companies to post their cars’ sticker prices.” The article said, “Proponents say [drug price regulation] would prompt consumers to become more price sensitive” and slow the United States’ “uncommonly high health-care spending.” The market and Economics 101 say the same thing.

John L. Rafuse, Alexandria