Regarding the July 2 Metro article “Man pleads guilty in Md. crash”:

It was sickening to read about the deaths of the three Mejia children. It is time that all drunk drivers, not only those involved in fatalities, face serious consequences.

The article reported, “Thomas Daniel Hawks told police that he drank 10 beers at the Washington Redskins game before setting out in his Chevrolet Silverado.”

We can take a lesson from the case of former bishop Heather Cook, who killed a cyclist while drunk in December 2014. She had earlier “pleaded guilty to a 2010 drunk-driving charge on the Eastern Shore in which she registered a blood alcohol level of 0.27 percent. In that incident, police said they found marijuana and empty liquor bottles in her car,” according to a Baltimore Sun article. It was in 2010 and not 2014 that her tendencies to drive while drunk needed to have been seriously punished, perhaps saving the life of the cyclist.

It may be difficult given the power of lobbyists, but we need to do two things. The first is to increase the penalties on a graduated but dramatic scale for driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. Extended jail time needs to be included among the options for the more serious offenders, such as Ms. Cook. The second is to establish a mandatory minimum sentence (I know we don’t like mandatory minimums these days) in which any driver who gets drunk, drives and kills someone spends the next 20 years in prison.

John R. Powers, Alexandria

