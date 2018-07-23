Regarding the July 21 front-page article “Probe starts into fatal Mo. duck boat capsize”:

The terrible tragedy in Branson, Mo., was preventable. While “DUK-W” boats have been a popular tourist attraction for many years in the United States and Europe, there have been too many accidents to justify their continued acceptance. Regrettably, the many needless deaths onboard these vessel/vehicles, either of World War II vintage or more modern advent, have not led to a serious consideration of their inherent risks. In 1999, 11 people perished on the Miss Majestic on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas. In 2010, two people died when a stalled duck boat was overrun by a tug/barge on the Delaware River in Philadelphia. Five young people died in Seattle in 2015 in a traffic accident because of the poor view afforded the operator due to the design of the vessel. Similar accidents and fires occurred on duck boats in England in 2013. These vessels aren’t safe and can’t be reasonably made safe. The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board have been steadfast in their inspection and safety overview of these vessels but lack the authority to ban their use. It’s time for Congress to step up and do the right thing.

Randall Eberly, Huntingtown, Md.