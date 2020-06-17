What drivel.

Wealth in the slaveholding South was measured on the auction block, not just in crops and land. And history discloses that the secessionist state legislatures by ordinances and declarations baldly stated preservation of slavery was their reason. The monuments under discussion honor men who went to war for that purpose.

In 1860, the Census Bureau tallied 3,950,343 enslaved humans. Their distribution is brilliantly illustrated in the bureau’s 1861 map sold to help raise money for wounded Union veterans. About 350,000 Union soldiers fought and died to preserve the Union. They should be honored.

Instead of buying more “Lost Cause” tripe from Mr. Mitcham, readers should seek out “Our One Common Country: Abraham Lincoln and the Hampton Roads Peace Conference of 1865,” by James B. Conroy. He vividly reports the delusions of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, whose hopes of continued civil war live today, fueled by the Lost Cause myth.

Rea Howarth, Front Royal, Va.

Larrie Greenberg’s June 10 letter, “Someone must intervene in the mysterious case of Bijan Ghaisar,” expressed a concern many of us share. The George Floyd video shows the life of a man, completely constrained, agonizingly drained away under the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin. The video went viral, leading to protests around the world, attended by hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and to the indictments of all four officers involved.

The U.S. Park Police and its accomplice, the FBI, are not open in their investigation of the death of Ghaisar, shot at least nine times by two officers, which was recorded by the Fairfax County police. Nearly three years later, we locals await justice.

To its credit, The Post has regularly revisited Ghaisar’s death and its editorial board appears as frustrated as the Fairfax County Police, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) at the FBI’s inaction. Perhaps it is time for this video to go viral.

Tony Rounds, McLean

I am not a fan of David Axelrod, although I respect his political acumen. However, his June 14 Sunday Opinion essay, “I thought I understood issues of race. I was wrong.,” expressed my feelings exactly.

The recent events have caused me to accept the validity of “Black Lives Matter,” which I previously felt was a dividing metaphor. I now understand that it is a plea for unity.

Bernie Cohen, Falls Church

The June 13 front-page article “Protests push high schools to cut police from grounds” stated that, “Police were introduced in schools in the 1950s to combat crime.” Was it to prevent crime or for some other reason? It is probably no coincidence that Brown v. Board of Education was decided in 1954.

