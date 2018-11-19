Wallace D. Loh, then the incoming president of the University of Maryland, attends a news conference in College Park on Aug. 18, 2010. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Nov. 15 Metro article “From start to finish, sports issues challenged U-Md. president”:

Numerous reporters have truncated what University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh wrote. Again and again, Mr. Loh is lauded for apologizing to Jordan McNair’s family and accepting “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes U-Md.’s training staff made. But in his Aug. 14 letter to the university community, Mr. Loh wrote: “On behalf of the University, I apologized to them [the McNairs]. . . . These were mistakes on the part of some of the athletic training staff. The University accepts legal and moral responsibility for these mistakes.” This sounds very lawyerly to me. (Mr. Loh has a Yale law degree.)

Mr. Loh’s apology was made on the university’s behalf, mistakes were made by staff (not Mr. Loh), and the university (not Mr. Loh) accepted responsibility for these mistakes.

Mr. Loh can demonstrate that he himself accepts responsibility if he sticks with his plan to resign.

Theodore Leinwand, Washington

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh is quoted saying that his attention is now focused on improving athlete health and safety. He blocked the plan for the University of Maryland School of Medicine to oversee athlete health and safety. It is possible that this action, more than any other, prevented Jordan McNair from getting the necessary medical care that would have saved his life. These facts have become lost in the debate over the challenges of managing big-time sports at Maryland’s flagship university.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents, Mr. Loh and system Chancellor Robert L. Caret share responsibility for the death of McNair and the dysfunction at College Park. Mr. Loh boldly stated that the leadership turmoil is now behind us. As long as Maryland political leaders support Mr. Loh, Mr. Caret and the Board of Regents, the dysfunction will continue at College Park.

Walter Buck, Ennis, Mont.