The Aug. 25 front-page article “Illnesses related to vaping are on the rise” said, “E-cigarettes were introduced as a way to help smokers quit by satisfying their nicotine cravings without lighting up.” The development and promotion of electronic cigarettes were and are a cynical and sinister marketing scheme to get as many people as possible addicted to guarantee an endless market for regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes. It does no service to the public to portray tobacco companies as well-intentioned organizations self-sacrificially trying to wean people away from their addictive and deadly products.

Joseph S. Good, Staunton, Va.

