Regarding the Feb. 5 editorial “Not blowing smoke”:

To date, the Food and Drug Administration has not found a single e-cigarette safe and effective in helping smokers quit, and until and unless this occurs, the American Lung Association cannot support e-cigarettes as a way to quit smoking. Even in the flawed New England Journal of Medicine study cited, some of the smokers did not quit smoking but switched to e-cigarettes. The carcinogens, diacetyl and other chemicals found in e-cigarettes can cause serious lung diseases. And just as it took us decades to fully understand the impact of tobacco, it also will take time to understand the health harms associated with this chemical cocktail found in e-cigarettes.

The characterization of e-cigarettes as the silver bullet for helping smokers quit is not a reality. Meanwhile, the FDA’s failure to curb marketing to children is leading to another generation of nicotine addicts.

Albert Rizzo, Hockessin, Del.

The writer is the chief medical officer of the American Lung Association.