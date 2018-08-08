Regarding Christine Emba’s Aug. 5 op-ed, “Snow days can be educational, too”:

Online learning, called e-learning, as an alternative to inclement weather days is a rotten idea all around. In addition to robbing children of the joy of a snow day, e-learning is a nightmare for working parents.

Lucky moms and dads who have the option to telecommute are already taxed to keep up with work responsibilities and child care, and now schools are asking them to home-school, too? And what of the not-so-lucky parents who have to go in to the office and leave their children at home or with a sitter? How are they going to manage? This is a policy that serves no one but administrators and accountants.

As a working mom, I was brought to tears on e-learning days — we called it “virtual school” — when such a policy was implemented at our international school overseas. Trying to help my kindergartner, second-grader and fourth-grader do assignments while also meeting my work deadlines was simply impossible. Let’s ditch the computers and encourage children to learn by spending an age-appropriate amount of time reading a book — after they’ve built a snowman.

Melissa Mathews, Arlington