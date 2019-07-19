Tomas Mladenov is illuminated by his phone as a Saturn V rocket image is projected on the east side of the Washington Monument on July 16 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

In his July 17 Wednesday Opinion column, “50 years later, Apollo 11 is still a miracle,” David Von Drehle recalled his youthful self being frustrated with the Apollo astronauts for not “flinging open the hatch and bounding down the ladder” and, instead, taking hours to go from the landing to the moonwalk.

Even though it did take more than six hours from landing to footprints, the truth is more in accord with his boyhood expectations: Mission Control had originally scheduled a rest period after the landing, but Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin decided they wanted to go ahead and do the moonwalk first. The main reason for it taking so long was the challenge of putting on their bulky gear in the cramped confines of the lunar module.

Kevin W. Parker, Greenbelt

The writer works for a contractor at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

