After reading the Aug. 10 front-page article “Pence outlines plan for creation of ‘Space Force,’ ” I wondered why the heck we needed to show our military dominance in space. Sure, there are some things we have to look out for in the sky, but we have bigger problems we are facing on the ground.

I don’t think we should waste our time and money just trying to be bigger and better than all the other countries. Maybe our president should look down for a second and see that the American people are in greater danger on the ground, not in the sky. If he doesn’t, then maybe we should question, again, if he is fit to be sitting in the White House.

Patrick Stevenson, Purcellville