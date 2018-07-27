Perhaps Adrian Higgins has been in the Washington area for too long, or perhaps he has been affected by the current administration’s penchant for divisiveness. In his July 19 Gardening column, “The rewarding buzz of watching honeybees at work” [Local Living], he used the term “in an age of ecological nativism” in a clause that was entirely gratuitous. His (vague) term implied that ecologists’ focus on the native elements of ecosystems is an annoying fad. Scientists’ studies that show the relationship between native plants, native wildlife and the health of our environment is not a fad. This recognition is essential for supporting the health of the environment on which we humans depend. Honeybees have become a part of our ecosystem, and we can support them while we also support the myriad birds, bumblebees, butterflies and other beautiful creatures that are native to our area. Mr. Higgins’s derision was detrimental to the quality of the article as well as to moving readers’ horticultural choices in an environmentally responsible direction.

Susan Gitlin, Alexandria