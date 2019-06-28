Robert J. Samuelson’s June 24 op-ed, “It’s time we tear up our economics textbooks,” rightly criticized economics primers whose premises have been overtaken by huge events, such as the information technology revolution, the 2007-2008 global financial crisis and the rise of China. But Mr. Samuelson, like the neoclassical economists, failed to flag the biggest gap in context-setting, namely, environmental destruction and climate change.

To be sure, economics textbooks mention “externalities” or spillover effects, wherein businesses do not account for the harm they cause while engaging in economic activities — for example, power plants emitting carbon dioxide and aggravating climate change. Some indicate solutions such as taxing carbon emissions to discourage pollution.

But these game-changing spillovers are not central to the analysis of how market economies (don’t) work. Furthermore, the books envisage economic growth without accouting for the massive damage from market failures. As a result, economics and business schools favor extensive deregulation, including environmental liberalization, increasing the ease of doing business on the one side but causing great socio-environmental harm on the other.

Spillovers apply to other areas, too, such as health and pandemics, but neglecting ecological impacts is the most glaring wedge between scientific knowledge and economic analysis today. Addressing this gap is vital to changing mind-sets and policies before catastrophes strike.

Vinod Thomas, Bethesda

The writer is a former senior vice president

at the World Bank.

Read more letters to the editor.