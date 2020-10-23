Ms. Spanberger’s congressional district, centered in the suburbs west of Richmond, went solidly for Donald Trump in 2016; just two years later she managed narrowly to oust a conservative Republican incumbent there in 2018’s Democratic wave. A former CIA case officer, her stock-in-trade has been a bipartisan approach to legislating and an assertive, independent streak.

She has avoided partisan fights with Mr. Trump; co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that he signed to combat human trafficking and, in another instance, protect cutting-edge telecommunications from foreign hacking; and staked out pragmatic positions on national security, health care, border security and other issues — in the process, incurring the wrath of some leftist Democrats.

Ms. Spanberger deserves to be reelected. Not only is she is a standard-bearer of moderation at a time it is badly needed; she is also a thoughtful, knowledgeable legislator who has taken the trouble to legislate. That sets her apart in a body that tilts toward grandstanding and ideological flame-throwing.

Her Republican opponent is a state lawmaker, Del. Nick Freitas (Culpeper), who served two tours in Iraq as a Green Beret before leaving the military and entering politics. Mr. Freitas has a libertarian streak and was once willing to call out Mr. Trump whom, as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, he termed a “5 time draft deferring ‘tough guy.’ ”

That social media post was deleted, and Mr. Freitas, who has sported a MAGA hat, seems loath to criticize Mr. Trump for anything. Even on the handling of the pandemic, in which the United States’ per capita death toll has surpassed that of virtually every other major Western democracy, he gives the Trump administration high marks. And like Mr. Trump, Mr. Freitas favors dismantling Obamacare — with no realistic plan to replace it or protect patients with preexisting conditions.

As a state lawmaker, he was known mainly for a bombastic speech in which he preposterously blamed mass shootings on “the welfare state” and “the abortion industry.” He also opposed Medicaid expansion, which extended health coverage to hundreds of thousands of poor Virginians, partly on the grounds that it would increase the federal debt. Yet he hails Mr. Trump’s massive 2017 tax cut as “one of the greatest things” the president ever did, even though it will add nearly $2 trillion to federal deficits over a decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Ms. Spanberger has been an independent voice for Virginia’s 7th District. Mr. Freitas would be the opposite. If she loses, so will the district’s constituents.