Rev. Franklin Graham is shown speaking in Turlock, Calif., on May 29, 2018, during his Decision America tour focused on urging evangelical Christians to vote. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In his Aug. 30 op-ed, “Why white evangelicals should panic,” Michael Gerson hypothesized that President Trump is the primary reason younger people are declining to follow in their grandparents’ evangelical footsteps.

But there could be another explanation, one less palatable to religious believers such as Mr. Gerson. Thanks to advances in education, today’s young people have superior critical-thinking skills to those of their grandparents. Consequently, more of them are choosing science over stories and rationality over belief.

This explanation is also consistent with the fact that interest in religion in general is falling among today’s younger people.

If better education is indeed the main reason young people are deserting evangelicalism, then, contrary to Mr. Gerson’s hope, Mr. Trump’s upcoming defeat will not be its savior.

Robin Broadfield, Washington

