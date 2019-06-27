Regarding the June 24 Metro article “Parting words at a W.Va. high school’s graduation sounded awfully familiar”:

Good on Abby Smith, and kudos for her integrity and courage in outing her copycat principal, and shame on the parents who turned a blind eye to the principal and insulted the bell ringer (whistleblower) rather than supporting and congratulating Ms. Smith. Poor marks for the school superintendent who accepted Principal Kenneth DeMoss’s defensive non-admission of wrongdoing. Hardly the example one looks for in an educator, especially a “principal of the year.”

Elery Caskey, Rockville

