Regarding the Jan. 29 editorial “Bills to ban future shutdowns are risky”:

I applaud Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) for sponsoring legislation to prevent future shutdowns. I fully agree with Mr. Warner’s idea to withhold congressional and White House operations money if Congress fails to pass new funding bills.

That said, a more effective measure would be to ban members of Congress, the president and the Democratic and Republican parties from accepting campaign or other contributions during any funding lapse. That would ensure the most recent shutdown would be the last.

Bruce Atkinson, Springfield

The Jan. 29 editorial about shutdown legislation argued that bills from Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) to prevent future government shutdowns involve a risk that appropriators might not pass an appropriations bill because the law would give them a fallback: in the case of the Portman bill, spending at previous levels with 1 percent reductions after 120 days. The much bigger risk is that Congress will miss this opportunity to legislate, and this problem (as with many others) will remain unsolved.

Democrats should sign on to the Portman bill. Its symbolic 1 percent cut has garnered a majority of the Republican caucus as co-sponsors, meaning that a unified Democratic caucus could move this legislation forward on a bipartisan basis.

I’m not worried about risks that the Portman bill poses because there is already a fallback, used numerous times: a continuing resolution, even though this is a problematic way of funding the government. But let’s not try to solve all problems, especially ones that are essentially unsolvable, such as forcing future Congresses to be fiscally responsible and sensible. Let’s focus on making shutdowns impossible, which Mr. Portman’s bill would do. Overthinking the solution will not get us anywhere, nor would Democrats’ insistence on satisfying all possible concerns without bringing Republicans on board.

Victor Thuronyi, Takoma Park