Regarding the Sept. 25 Metro article “Hogan, Jealous spar over state’s needs in debate,” about the gubernatorial debate in Maryland:
In the debate, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous cited statistics that the rate of economic growth in Maryland was much slower than its neighbors’; Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Mr. Jealous wasn’t telling the truth. The article should have included a quick follow-up with both campaigns and a fact-check to determine which of the two statements was accurate.
One of the candidates told the truth; the other lied. It would be good to know which one was honest. Perhaps they both stretched the truth; that would be good to know, too.
The Post has good fact-checking capability. Use it.
