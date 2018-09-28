Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, left, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shake hands before participating in a debate in Owings Mills on Sept. 24. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Regarding the Sept. 25 Metro article “Hogan, Jealous spar over state’s needs in debate,” about the gubernatorial debate in Maryland:

In the debate, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous cited statistics that the rate of economic growth in Maryland was much slower than its neighbors’; Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Mr. Jealous wasn’t telling the truth. The article should have included a quick follow-up with both campaigns and a fact-check to determine which of the two statements was accurate.

One of the candidates told the truth; the other lied. It would be good to know which one was honest. Perhaps they both stretched the truth; that would be good to know, too.

The Post has good fact-checking capability. Use it.

Dave Roberts, Potomac